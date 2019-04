/photo news/ Pakistan’s PM meets Iran’s Leader

23 April 2019 / 10:42

Tehran (ISNA) – Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan and his accompanying delegation met with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday April 22 in Tehran.

Ayatollah Khamenei described the relationship between Iran and Pakistan as a cordial and close relationship and stressed that this relationship should be cemented and strengthened despite the will of their enemies.