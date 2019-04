/photo news/ Mr. Rouhani visits Ahvaz City

21 April 2019 / 16:04

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visited flood-hit cities of Khuzestan Province on April 20.

Mr Rouhani used a helicopter to visit flood-hit areas of Khuzestan Province and held a meeting for solving problems of people who live in these areas and also providing necessary facilities for them.