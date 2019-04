/photo news/ ‘Mid-Sha’ban Celebration’ in Mashhad

21 April 2019 / 10:36

Tehran (ISNA) – Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims of Imam Reza celebrated “Mid-Sha’ban” on April 20 in the holy Shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad City.

Mid-Sha’aban, which is the 15th of Sha’ban Month, is the birth anniversary of twelfth Shia Imam, Imam Mahdi (BPUH), and people celebrate the birth anniversary all over Iran.