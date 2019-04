Ahead of Iran’s National Army Day; Manoeuvre of Iran’s fighter aircrafts performed in Tehran

16 April 2019 / 16:46

Tehran (ISNA) – Ahead of Iran’s National Army Day, the Army staff performed a training manoeuvre on Tuesday April 16 at Tehran’s Mehraabad Air Base in which Iranian fighter aircrafts made training airshow flights.

“Saeqeh” and “Kowsar” are Iran’s domestically-built fighter aircrafts which were used during the manoeuvre.