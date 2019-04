/photo news/ Participants of 36th Intl. Quran Contests meet Iran’s Leader

15 April 2019 / 16:42

Tehran (ISNA) – Reciters and memorizers of holy Quran who participated in the 36th International Quran Contests in Tehran, met with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday April 15 at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Hussainia.

In this meeting, Iran’s Supreme Leader stressed that understanding of Quran and acting based on its principles will lead mankind to worldly and heavenly bliss.

Reciters and memorizers of holy Quran are called “Qari” and “Hafiz” respectively.