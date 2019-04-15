/photo news/ Landslides happen in Hussain Abad Village

15 April 2019 / 11:36

Tehran (ISNA) – Because of landslides which have happened in Hussain Abad Village of Meyami County in Semnan Province, the villagers are evacuating their houses.

There are currently about 570 houses of the village in danger of falling down. A team of experts from Geological Survey & Mineral Explorations of Iran, Ministry of Energy and Water and Wastewater Company of Semnan are present in the area in order to do experiments on the stability of Kalpush Dam of Meyami County.

Heavy rainfall in the region has caused landslides in Hussain Abad Village.