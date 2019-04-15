/photo news/ Closing ceremony of 36th Intl. Quran Contests

15 April 2019 / 11:17

Tehran (ISNA) – The closing ceremony of the 36th International Quran Contests was held on Sunday April 14 in Tehran.

Best reciters of Quran, known as “Qari”, were honored during the closing ceremony. The Endowments and Charity Affairs Organization, Ministry of Education, State Welfare Organization of Iran and other organizations helped the International Quran Contests to be held.

The contests were held in the presence of best reciters of Quran who were from 83 countries and Iran’s military and government officials.