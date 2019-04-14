/photo news/ Flood in Golestan, Hormozgan

14 April 2019 / 18:19

Tehran (ISNA) – “Salaq Yelqi” and “Mirza Ali Yelqi” are two villages located in the suburbs of Aq Qala City of Golestan Province which have been seriously damaged by recent floods.

Since the villages are located near Gorganrud River so the high water level of the river has caused great damages to houses and farmlands. Houses have been covered by mud and there are cracks in the walls.

Cities of Hormozgan Province including Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island have been inundated by flood waters.