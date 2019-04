/photo news/ ‘Silent City’ performed in Tehran

14 April 2019 / 12:29

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian musician and Kamancheh player Kayhan Kalhor and the “Miniature” quartet group performed a concert called “Silent City” on Saturday night April 13 at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall.

At the end of the concert, Kayhan Kalhor announced that some profits of the concert are going to be shared between flood-hit people of Iran.