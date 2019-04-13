/photo news/ Latest photos of flood-hit areas in Khuzestan

13 April 2019 / 14:52

Tehran (ISNA) – Large parts of Hawizeh Marshes have been inundated by flood waters and oil equipment of this area has been hit by flood water.

People of Khuzestan believe that installation of oil equipment and preventing basins of Hawizeh Marshes from being supplied by water have caused the high water level of Karkheh River so cities and villages of Khuzestan Province have been inundated by flood.

Many villages and lands of Khuzestan Province, which are located near Karkheh Dam, are currently under flood water and many villagers have evacuated their houses and live in the relief camps of Khasraj area.

After the levees of Eyn-e Do area of Ahvaz were destroyed on April 9, half of houses in this area were flooded.