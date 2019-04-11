/photo news/ Khuzestan inundated by flood, clean-up operations in Lorestan

11 April 2019 / 18:04

Tehran (ISNA) – Ashareh Bozorg Village located 45 kilometers of Ahvaz City has been seriously damaged by flood.

Houses, farmlands and infrastructures of the village have been badly damaged and the main problems of the villagers are few relief operations and inadequate facilities to live in this bad condition.

The bridge of villages of Kut-e Seyyed Saleh, Jongiyeh and Abu Dabis in Karun County of Khuzestan Province through which relief and rescue operations were being carried out, was destroyed.

Since levees of Ahvaz City have been destroyed, flood waters of Karkheh River will soon flow into the city, but people try to build new levees in order to prevent flood from hitting houses.

Streets of Eyn-e Do District located in Ahvaz City have been inundated by flood waters and people were told to evacuate their houses. Levees are being repaired in order to prevent water to enter the area.

Pol-e Dokhtar City of Loraestan Province is not in good conditions and large parts of the city are covered by mud. Currently, major operations are carried out to make Pol-e Dokhtar clean again, but people are sad and suffer terribly with damages of flood. They are sad because their normal life has changed during a few hours and now there are lots of mud in all parts of their city. Their eyes mirror sadness.