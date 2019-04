/photo news/ 7th tulip festival in Alborz

11 April 2019 / 17:56

Tehran (ISNA) – The 7th tulip festival of Alborz Province was held on Wednesday April 10 at Chamran Park of the province.

Over 300 thousand tulips in 16 different types were displayed in the festival.

Because of different weather conditions and heavy rainfalls in this year, blossoms of tulips came into flower later than the usual time.

The tulip festival of Alborz Province has begun on April 4 and will continue as the flowers remain bright.