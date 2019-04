/photo news/ 36th Intl. Quran Contests open in Tehran

11 April 2019 / 11:56

Tehran (ISNA) – The opening ceremony of the 36th International Quran Contests was held on April 10 in Tehran.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Chief of Staff, Mohammad Mahdi Golpaygani, Iran's Education Minister, Mohammad Bat'haei, Iran’s Intelligence Minister, Mahmoud Alavi, and Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Abbas Salehi.

Reciters of Quran, known as “Qari”, have participated in these contests from 83 countries.