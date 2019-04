/photo news/ Latest photos of flood hit cities, Iran

10 April 2019 / 19:11

Tehran (ISNA) – It has been 10 days since Pol-e Dokhtar City of Lorestan Province has been hit by flood.

Since the city is located in southern Lorestan province, it suffered serious damages from flood.

After 10 days of flood, Pol-e Dokhtar has two different conditions of living. In some areas of the city, children play with mud and in other parts, there are playgrounds for children.

In Khuzestan province, there is flood alert in Seyyed Saleh Village of Karoun County.