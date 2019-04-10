/photo news/ 20th martyrdom anniversary of Lt. Gen. Sayyad Shirazi

10 April 2019 / 18:55

Tehran (ISNA) – The 20th anniversary of martyrdom of Iranian Lieutenant General Ali Sayyad Shirazi and 110 Iranian glorious martyrs was commemorated on Wednesday April 10 in Tehran in the presence of military and government officials.

Lieutenant General Ali Sayyad Shirazi was born in 1944. He was one of the most important military officials in Iran’s Army who served as the commander of the Ground Force during Iran–Iraq War. Ali Sayyad Shirazi was martyred in 1999 while serving as the deputy chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff.