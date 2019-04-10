/photo news/ Iran’s cabinet meeting held in Tehran

10 April 2019 / 17:22

Tehran (ISNA) – The weekly meeting of Iran’s cabinet, headed by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, was held on Wednesday April 10 at Presidential Administration of Iran.

Referring to the year of “Boosting Production”, dubbed by Iran’s Supreme Leader in 1398 Persian New Year, Dr Rouhani ordered all government organizations to identify obstacles and for removing them, accelerating processes and boosting production, government organizations should present their plans to the cabinet in order to be assessed during the next cabinet meetings.