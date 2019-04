/photo news/ Flood waters in Khuzestan, Lorestan

9 April 2019 / 18:05

Tehran (ISNA) – Atish Village located in Karun County of Khuzestan Province has been inundated by flood.

Eyn-e Do District is located south-west of Khuzestan Province and levees of the district have been broken, but people try to build new ones.

People of Mamulan City are cleaning their homes after severe flood in the city.