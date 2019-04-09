On marking National Day of Guards; IRGC staff meet Iran’s Leader

9 April 2019 / 18:05

Tehran (ISNA) – On the eve of the birth anniversary of Imam Hussain (PBUH), which marks the National Day of Guards, a group of IRGC staff and their families met with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday night April 8 in Tehran.

During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei called the reason behind the U.S.'s animosity against the IRGC their pioneering in defending the country and the Revolution.

On Monday, President Donald Trump formally designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a foreign terrorist organization.