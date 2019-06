Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned UAE charge d'affaires, on Saturday, following US spy drone’s encroachment into Iran’s national airspace.

The drone was flown from a US military base in UAE.

During the meeting, Alireza Enayati, director general for Persian Gulf affairs at Iran’s Foreign Ministry stressed, “Iran doesn’t accept providing facility to foreign forces to encroach Iran’s national waters, airspace and land. Countries can’t refuse their responsibility in such cases”.

