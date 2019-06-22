Iran meets diplomacy with diplomacy, war with zealous defense: Mousavi

The spokesman wrote on his official twitter account, “Are you referring to the years of ‘Economic Terrorism & war’, and violating commitments and United Nations Security Council Resolution as ‘diplomacy’?! Iranians will meet diplomacy with diplomacy, respect with respect and war with zealous defense”.
On Friday, in a press conference in Riyadh, the US special representative on Iran said, “Our diplomacy does not give Iran the right to respond with military force”.
“Iran needs to meet diplomacy with diplomacy, not military force,” he told reporters.
End Item
Follow us on Twitter @Isna_Int
Comments