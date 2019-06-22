Iran meets diplomacy with diplomacy, war with zealous defense: Mousavi

Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi responded to recent remarks made by US Special Representative for Iran, Brian Hook, saying Iran answers diplomacy with diplomacy and war with defense.

The spokesman wrote on his official twitter account, “Are you referring to the years of ‘Economic Terrorism & war’, and violating commitments and United Nations Security Council Resolution as ‘diplomacy’?! Iranians will meet diplomacy with diplomacy, respect with respect and war with zealous defense”.

On Friday, in a press conference in Riyadh, the US special representative on Iran said, “Our diplomacy does not give Iran the right to respond with military force”.

“Iran needs to meet diplomacy with diplomacy, not military force,” he told reporters.

