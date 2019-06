Tehran (ISNA) – UK’s minister of state for the Middle East will pay an official visit to Iran on Sunday to discuss de-escalisation of tension.

Andrew Murrison, minister of state for the Middle East, will head to Iran tomorrow and demand a de-escalisation of tension in the Middle East.

He will also discuss worries over Iran's threat to stop complying with the nuclear deal, according to Sky News.

The Foreign Office said the visit is an “opportunity for further open, frank and constructive engagement”.

