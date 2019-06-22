Iran to start 2nd phase of reducing commitments under JCPOA on July 7: Zarif

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif announced that Iran will start second phase of reducing its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on July 7, 2019.

Zarif made the remarks after a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Isfahan. Following the meeting, Cavusoglu and Zarif signed a plan meant to strengthen cooperation in bilateral, regional, and international relations.

Underlining that Iran’s two-month-ultimatum to Europe is going to be expired, he said that “we will announce our next step to Mrs. Mogherini and other JCPOA members via a letter.”

“The first phase of the measure was kicked off on May 8 and the second phase will be started on July 7,” Iranian foreign minister went on to say.

On May 8, Iran announced a partial withdrawal from some aspects of the pact, giving the other remaining parties to the JCPOA 60 days to comply with their commitments, particularly those regarding Iran’s economic interests in the banking and energy sectors, before reducing portions of its own commitments to the agreement stage by stage.

End Item

Follow us on Twitter @Isna_Int