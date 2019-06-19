US’ oil tanker videos not credible: Iran’s Defense Minister

Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s Defense Minister said oil tanker videos published by US were not credible.

On the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami told reporters, “The date in which the videos were taken is unclear. Following the attacks, our boats left for the scene, took several measures and made the area safe. All the measures can be captured and shown in a particular way, but these videos don’t have any credibility”.

“Iranian armed forces and Ports & Maritime Organization officials were among the first units reaching the first tanker and rescued 23 crew members. Soon afterward, they went for the second tanker, but they were notifies that another boat had come for assistance and US boats reached the second tanker sooner than us,” the minister added.

“Iranian armed forced protect the waterway with full force. The accusations against us are very unfair. We secure the waterway; however, the seas are huge security areas and people who seek to abuse may take advantage of such opportunities,” Hatami noted.

“We totally refuse accusations against Iranian armed forces and decisively call them lies,” the official said, “Iran is a strong, law-oriented and responsible country and if it decides to do something, it certainly accepts the responsibility of the action”.

