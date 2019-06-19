Trade turnover between Iran, Russia grows 7 pct: Russian Minister

Tehran (ISNA) – Russian Energy Minister announced that the trade turnover between Iran and Russia increased by more than 7.4 percent

On the sidelines of the 15th Iran-Russia Joint Economic Committee meeting held in Isfahan, Iran, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said, trade turnover between the two countries increased by more than 7.4 percent and exceeded $700 million.

From March 21 to April 20, 2019, Iran exported products worth $26 million to Russia and imported products worth $62 million from Russia.

Representatives of Iran and Russia signed 8 cooperation memorandums of understanding during the closing day of the 15th Joint Economic Committee meeting between the two countries attended Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak.

Ardakanian, for his part, said, “It is obvious that under the current circumstances, getting membership of Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) would have a significant influence on Iran’s resistance against the sanctions”.

End Item

