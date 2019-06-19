Iran, Russia National Security Council secretaries hold meeting

The officials held a bilateral meeting on Wednesday, discussing latest political and security developments in the region, as well as bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.
Tehran (ISNA) - The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani held a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev.
