  • Wed / 19 June 2019 / 14:06
  • Category: Politics
  • News Code: 98032914202
  • Journalist : 71593

Iran, Russia National Security Council secretaries hold meeting

شمخانی

Tehran (ISNA) - The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani held a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev.

The officials held a bilateral meeting on Wednesday, discussing latest political and security developments in the region, as well as bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

  • Translated by Ghazaal Hoseinkhani
  • Edited by Sepideh Hashemi

