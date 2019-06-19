Iran, Afghanistan urge coordinated efforts to tackle terrorism

Tehran (ISNA) - Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani held talks with the National Security Advisor to Afghanistan’s president, Hamdullah Mohib in the Russian city of Ufa on Wednesday.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 10th international meeting of high security representatives in Ufa, the capital of the Republic of Bashkortostan.

During the meeting, both sides stressed on the necessity for closer coordination and consultations between Kabul government and the neighbors of Afghanistan in order to counter terrorism and contribute to the process of national reconciliation in Afghanistan.

Need for contacts and communication between the region’s influential countries and the Afghan opposition groups in coordination with the government of Afghanistan as well as strengthening Afghan military forces for establishing sustainable security in all parts of Afghanistan were also among issues discussed during the meeting.

