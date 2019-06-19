Neighbours of Afghanistan to restrict possibility of extra-regional states’ interference: Shamkhani

Tehran (ISNA) – Participants in a hexalateral talks between high security officials from Iran, Russia, China, India, Pakistan and Afghanistan stressed on continuity of joint efforts to promote national reconciliation and stability in Afghanistan.

Addressing the hexalateral talks held in the Russian city of Ufa on Tuesday, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani voiced concern about growing political gaps in Afghanistan and urged constant cooperation among the neighbours of Afghanistan in order to strengthen the legal structures on the basis of public votes and collective partnership.

He offered Iran’s proposals for the structure, time, agenda, and mechanisms of effectual activities by the neighbours of Afghanistan for the establishment of national reconciliation in that country, saying, “It is necessary for the neighbours of Afghanistan to increase contacts and connections with the Afghan opposition in coordination with the country’s legitimate government, and also to restrict the possibility of interference from the extra-regional states in the country’s crisis”.

