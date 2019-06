Tehran (ISNA) – Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay an official visit to Isfahan on Thursday to attend the first meeting of the Iran-Turkey Strategic Planning Joint Commission.

He will travel to Iran at the invitation of Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The first meeting of the Iran-Turkey Strategic Planning Joint Commission will be held on Friday June 21 in Isfahan.

