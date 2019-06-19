FM Zarif, Iraqi parliamentary delegation meet in Tehran

Tehran (ISNA) - Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif has held talks with deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Khalil al-Haddad, who is visiting Iran at the head of a parliamentary delegation.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed the deep-rooted mutual ties between the two nations of Iran and Iraq as well as the significant agreements the two sides have signed in economic areas.

They also exchanged views on the facilities provided for Iranian and Iraqi people for reciprocal visits, the two sides’ support for each other amid harsh conditions, the role of Iran-Iraq cooperation in preserving regional peace and stability and the latest regional developments.

End Item

Follow us on Twitter @Isna_Int