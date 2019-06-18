US’ withdrawal, Europe’s inactiveness preventing dialogue to solve challenges: Shamkhani

Tehran (ISNA) - Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Ali Shamkhani insisted that US’ modern terrorist policies are targeting the identity and sovereignty of states.

“The nature, form and method of security threats have changed today and unfortunately, we are seeing the quick growth of modern and hybrid threats in the world,” Shamkhani said, during the 10th international meeting of high security representatives in Ufa.

He described security and development as two linked concepts, adding, “The modern threats have exceeded aerial, marine and land borders and currently, a computer virus can operate as a nuclear weapon”.

“Unfortunately, warmongers possess modern weapons, along with conventional and unconventional armaments,” he continued.

The secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council described Trump’s US as the most warmonger country of the country’s history, noting, “Washington has destabilized the international order by unilateralism and extra-territorial sanctions using banking system and international financial network as a weapon to attack sovereign countries, turning US Treasury Department into a ministry of war”.

“The behavior can’t be titled but economic terrorism,” he stated.

The official added, “The sovereign countries of the world should stand against the wild monster by establishing multilateral mechanisms and break US’ dominance on global financial system”.

Shamkhani said that US’ withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and Europe’s inactiveness regarding its commitments within the nuclear deal can avoid dialogue and diplomacy aimed at solving security challenges.

“Military threats target territorial integrity of countries, while modern threats including intelligence tools, psychological and cyber operations, as well as electronic target national identity and sovereignty of countries,” the official said.

To confront the mixed threats, he suggested four solutions:

Joint attempt to end dominance on global economy by US dollar and bring independence to global banking and financial system

Standing against interference, bullying and unreasonable demands of US to establish international peace and security

Confronting and not recognizing US administration’s extra-territorial sanctions against other countries through holding an international meeting with participation of all countries opposed to US’ unilateral sanctions and making a permanent mechanism to fight with them

Giving joint assistance to countries facing modern security threats, especially Venezuela which is exposed to US’ collapsing interference

“We hope the meeting can lead to a fruitful step towards more understanding to reach practical cooperation in order to establish peace and security in the world”, Shamkhani said.

