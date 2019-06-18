Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence deals 1st blow to CIA spy network

Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence has successfully dealt first blow to US cyber-espionage network run by Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

“One of the most complicated cyber networks run by the CIA in the area of cyber-espionage, which accounted for a major part of the CIA’s operational capacity in target countries, has been uncovered by Iran's intelligence apparatus and a serious blow has been dealt to it. More details on the discovery will be soon released,” Director General of anti-spy department of Iran's Ministry of Intelligence announced.

“In the operation conducted recently, we could target a new network of American spies. The operation led to the capture of the members of the network and its eventual annihilation,” the official added.

End Item

