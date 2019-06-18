Security officials of 6 countries including Iran to hold joint meeting

Tehran (ISNA) – High security officials from Iran, Russia, China, India, Pakistan and Afghanistan will hold a joint meeting in Ufa, Russia on Tuesday evening.

Shamkhani has traveled to Russia on the invitation of Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Nikolai Patrushev to attend and give a speech at the 10th international meeting of high security representatives in Ufa on June 18-20.

He will attend the hexalateral talks between high security officials from Iran, Russia, China, India, Pakistan and Afghanistan today to present Tehran’s approaches on necessities for joint cooperation in fighting with existing threats and proposed mechanisms for ensuring stability and security.

