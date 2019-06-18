Shamkhani arrives in Russia

Tehran (ISNA) - Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Ali Shamkhani arrived in capital of the Republic of Bashkortostan, Ufa on Tuesday to attend the 10th international conference of high representative supervising security matters.

Shamkhani will give a speech about ways of ensuring national security and sustainable economic and social development against the background of growing hybrid warfare threats.

Shamkhani is to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the two-day conference.

At the two-day meeting in Ufa, high security representatives from a hundred of world countries will exchange views over the most important common issues in the field of international security.

