Shamkhani arrives in Russia

Shamkhani will give a speech about ways of ensuring national security and sustainable economic and social development against the background of growing hybrid warfare threats.
Shamkhani is to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the two-day conference.
At the two-day meeting in Ufa, high security representatives from a hundred of world countries will exchange views over the most important common issues in the field of international security.
