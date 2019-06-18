Iran offers condolences over Mohamed Morsi's demise

Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi offered condolences over former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi’s demise.

In a statement, Mousavi said, “We received with great sorrow the news of the sudden death of former president Mohamed Morsi. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and Egyptian people and wish him mercy, and his family and great nation of Egypt patience and health”.

Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi has died aged 67 after collapsing in a Cairo court while on trial on espionage charges, according to authorities.

A top figure in the Muslim Brotherhood and the first democratically elected president in Egypt's modern history, Morsi had been in jail since he was toppled by the military in 2013 after mass protests against his rule.

