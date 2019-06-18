Foreign Ministry spokesman reacts to Bin Salman’s anti-Iran accusations

Tehran (ISNA) - Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has reacted to recent anti-Iran accusations levelled by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in various spheres.

In a Monday statement, Mousavi said Bin Salman’s statements are the continuation of Riyadh’s previous wrong approach.

He also noted that such charges are an escape from the problems created by the Arab kingdom’s erroneous policies.

"Without a proper understanding of the region’s variables and with a militaristic, crisis-based tension-creating approach, Saudi Arabia has given the wealth of its people and regional countries to the foreigners," he added.

The spokesman expressed hope that Saudi Arabia would abandon its wrong approach that has resulted in nothing but war and destruction in the region.

Mousavi further hoped that Riyadh would take steps to build confidence and pursue a new policy based on dialogue and interaction to reduce regional tensions.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will certainly welcome this new approach," he added.

