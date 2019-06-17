Europe’s time for compensation limited: President Rouhani

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian President stated that Iran is determined to develop its close relations with France in all fields of mutual interest, especially economy, adding, “We must not let any factor prevent Tehran-Paris from developing”

Speaking on Monday in a meeting with the new ambassador of France to Tehran while receiving his letter of credence, President Hassan Rouhani said, “In recent years, Iran and France have drawn a bright horizon for the future of relations”.

Referring to Iran’s patience and restraint in the past one year at the request of France and the European Union for compensating US’ withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he said, “The current situation is very critical and France and the other parties to the JCPOA still have a very limited opportunity to play their historic role for saving the deal”.

“There is no doubt that the collapse of the JCPOA will not be beneficial for Iran, France, the region and the world,” said Rouhani.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran also said, “Tehran is determined to develop its relations with Paris, fulfilment of commitments under the JCPOA, and active cooperation to strengthen stability and security in the region, especially fighting terrorism”.

Dr. Rouhani also emphasized that some issues, including the import of medicine and medical equipment, spare parts for airliners, food trade or parts of some factories affecting people’s basic needs and employment, are beyond JCPOA and even bilateral relations, saying that the boycotting such goods by the United States is completely inhumane, which reflects the widespread economic war that the United States has begun against each individual Iranian.

At the same meeting, the new ambassador of France to Tehran, Philippe Thiébaud presented his letter of credence to Dr Rouhani and said, “France is determined to develop its relations with Iran in all fields of mutual interest”.

The government of France will spare no effort in deepening economic cooperation with Tehran, he said, adding, “Tehran has lived up to all its commitments under the JCPOA and France is trying to protect his agreement, which is supported by the international community”.

Stating that his country is concerned about the tensions in the region, the French ambassador said, “Paris is ready to discuss regional security and stability with Iran”.

End Item

