Iran, Caucasus ties strategically important for regional security: deputy Minister of North Caucasus Affairs

Tehran (ISNA) – Russia’s deputy Minister of North Caucasus Affairs stressed, “Iran- Caucasus ties are strategically important for regional security”.

During a conference named “Iran and North Caucasus” held in Iran’s Foreign Ministry’s Institute for Political and International Studies, the deputy minister said, “Iran and Russia are willing to improve cooperation in all areas. Given the historical and cultural ties between Iran and North Caucasus, the relation is strategically important for regional security”.

Referring to Iran-North Caucasus’s first conference in 2017, the official said, “During the event, exchanging scientific information was also mentioned and fortunately, Iranology and Caucasusology haven’t only remained on the paper and are being implemented”.

Mentioning that relations between Iran and Russia go back to several centuries, the deputy said, “Deepening the historical studies in Iran-Russia ties is very important and can provide new opportunities for regional cooperation”.

