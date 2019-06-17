Iran to surpass 300kg enriched uranium limit in 10 days: AEOI spokesman

Tehran (ISNA) – Iran will surpass the 300kg limit that was previously determined for enriched uranium, in 10 days, the spokesman of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Monday. However he added European countries still had time to save Iran’s nuclear deal.

During local reporters’ visit to Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility, Behrouz Kamalvandi said, “Countdown to surpass the 300kg limit for enriched uranium stockpile begins today and we will surpass the limit in 10 days on June 27”.

“There is still time for the Europeans... But the Europeans have expressed indirectly their inability to act. They should not think that after 60 days (deadline set in May by Iran), they will have another 60-day opportunity.”

Kamalvandi added, “We have decided to stop exporting heavy water as a raw material. Internal usage of heavy water in coming years may increase to a point that removes the need of export”.

Stressing on heavy water’s usage in different fields, such as medicine, the official mentioned the implementation of the second phase of Iran’s plan to reduce its nuclear commitments within the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), saying, “We are waiting for the decision of authorities. Europeans still have time to decide”.

The spokesman emphasized that Iran’s Foreign Ministry officials are still in talks and close contact with Europeans.

