Tehran (ISNA) - Representatives from local media are visiting Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility on Monday to prepare a report on its latest developments.

The reporters, who are visiting Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility today, will prepare a report on measures implemented in the first phase of Iran's Supreme National Security Council’s decisions to stop some of its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi is accompanying the reporters during the visit.

