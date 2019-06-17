“Flying Fishes” to vie at American film festival

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian short film “Flying Fishes” directed by Mohammad Towrivarian will vie at competition section of Fear No Film 2019.

Fear No Film festival has announced 11 films for its Narrative Shorts section and “Flying Fishes” is one of them.

“Flying Fishes”, which has already won the Best Film award at the VKRATZE international film festival in Russia, will compete with other films from Russia, United States, Portugal, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and United Kingdom in competition section of Fear No Film 2019.

The Iranian short film is about a teacher who is new to a village. He notices that the only girl in his class does not talk and has cigarette burn on her skin.

Fear No Film is one of the most credible short film festivals in Midwestern United States which will be held June 20-23, 2019

End Item

Follow us on Twitter @Isna_Int