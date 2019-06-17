President Rouhani calls for developing tourism

Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s President described development of tourism important for economic prosperity, new employment opportunities and social vitality, as well as friendship among cultures and societies.

Speaking in a cabinet session late on Sunday, President Hassan Rouhani also called on the Central Bank to provide the necessary loans for the development of ecotourism based on domestic potentials.

He went on to stress that obstacles on the way of ecotourism need to be removed.

The Council of Ministers also discussed and approved three bills regarding Caspian Sea security cooperation agreements.

At the session, the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization also presented a report regarding Tourism with Ecotourism Approach.

