Helga Schmid, back from Iran, reiterates EU’s support for JCPOA

Tehran (ISNA) - The EU’s second most senior diplomat affirmed the bloc’s support for the nuclear deal between world powers with Iran, including via the use of a new payment system.

Helga Schmid, the secretary general of European Union external action service, visited Tehran last week.

The European Union’s foreign service said that, in Tehran, Schmid had reiterated the bloc’s commitment to the deal.

She had also discussed “EU efforts ... to enable the continuation of legitimate trade with Iran,” including working to put into operation the INSTEX payment channel set up by France, Britain and Germany to facilitate non-dollar trade.

End Item

Follow us on Twitter @Isna_Int