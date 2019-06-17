Shamkhani to head for Russia

Tehran (ISNA) - Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Ali Shamkhani will depart for Russia on Tuesday to attend the 10th international conference of high representative supervising security matters in Ufa.

Shamkhani will pay a visit to Russia on June 18 2019 on the invitation of Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Nikolai Patrushev to attend and give a speech at the international meeting of high security representatives in Ufa on June 18-20.

At the two-day meeting in Ufa, high security representatives from a hundred of world countries will exchange views over the most important common issues in the field of international security.

Bilateral meetings in order to present and review joint political, military and security initiatives with some countries participating in the event aiming at cooperating with them on fighting and managing security threats are among Shamkhani’s agenda during the visit.

End Item

Follow us on Twitter @Isna_Int