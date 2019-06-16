Compressed talks underway between Iran, Russia: Energy Minister

Tehran (ISNA) – “Compressed talks are underway between Iran and Russia’s central banks and soon, the related joint working group will hold a meeting in Tehran,” Iran’s Minister of Energy said, adding that banking issues are of important topics in the bilateral negotiations.

On the sidelines of the 15th assembly of Iran- Russia trade and economic cooperation joint commission, Iran’s Energy Minister, Reza Ardakanian said, “Around 250 members of Russian private companies and state organizations will join the assembly on Monday and Tuesday,” adding that 60 representatives of North Caucasus provinces have attended the event for the second time.

Stressing that banking issues are of important topics in the bilateral negotiations, the minister said, “Compressed talks are underway between Iran and Russia’s central banks and soon, the related joint working group will hold a meeting in Tehran. The joint working group tries to solve banking problems and consider all aspects of banking system to accelerate economic relations”.

