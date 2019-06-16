Tehran welcomes Russia’s participation in developing Iran’s internal, Int. airports

Tehran (ISNA) – Deputy of Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development for transportation, Shahram Adamnejad explained Iran’s demands to the Russian side regarding rail, road, marine, aerial and logistic transport.

Expressing hope about the common opinions between Iran and Russia in most regional and international issues, particularly on international transportation and transit during the opening ceremony of the 10th comprehensive assembly of transportation cooperation working groups between Iran and Russia, Adamnejad said, “We can reach constructive results at the transportation assembly”.

He also expressed satisfaction over the implementation of an agreement to facilitate visa issuing for flight crew and said, Iran welcomes Russia’s private section investments in projects to develop Iran’s internal and international airports.

