“Suspicious” oil tanker attacks complementary to US’ sanctions against Iran: Larijani

Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s Parliament Speaker, Ali Larijani said, oil tanker attacks in the Gulf of Oman are “suspicious” and a “complementary” to United States’ economic sanctions against Iranian nation.

Expressing the parliament’s support to Supreme Leader’s remarks in his recent meeting with Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe in Tehran, the Speaker said, “All sectors of country should act in accordance to the remarks”.

Commenting on the oil taker attacks in the Gulf of Oman, Larijani said, “The suspicious action against oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman seems like a complementary measure to economic sanctions (against Iran), because they (US and its allies) gained nothing from the sanctions, especially given the US history in World War II, showing Washington had attacked its own ships near the Japanese soil to justify hostility against Japan”.

Mocking US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo’s recent statement advising Iran to use “diplomacy” to respond to political and diplomatic measures, the official said, “This is really funny”. Mentioning US’ sanctions against Iranian nation, he said, “Is violating commitments within Iran’s nuclear deal and waging an economic war against our nation a political measure? Are US actions against the Venezuelan President a diplomatic and political measure? Are the arm sales to Saudi Arabia against Yemenis and comprehensive support to the Zionists against Palestinians a political action?”

Larijani also described US administration as a “dishonored political gang” that doesn’t “calculate” its remarks and their consequences.

