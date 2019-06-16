Naturopathic Medicine in alliance with Conventional Medicine

By Dr. Payman Doosti

Tehran (ISNA) - In modern times when advanced technology, environmental pollution, poor diet and stress play a significant role in the degradation of health, a naturopath’s ability to apply natural methods of healing is of considerable importance.

Most people have seldom heard about naturopathic medicine and find it hard to believe that such a remarkable form of medicine could even exist at all.

Naturopathic medicine is a system that uses natural remedies to help the body heal itself. It embraces many therapies, including herbs, massage, acupuncture, exercise, and nutritional counseling. The goal of naturopathic medicine is to treat the whole person - that means mind, body, and spirit. It also aims to heal the root causes of an illness - not just stop the symptoms.

Whereas India is well-known for its non-conventional and naturopathic medicine, I managed to attend a naturopathy course in India and talk with the instructor of the course 'Dr. Revathy Arumugam'.

Below you can read the subject matters about naturopathy in my interview with 'Dr. Revathy Arumugam':

Would you please introduce yourself?

I am Dr. Revathy Arumugam, B.N.Y.S (Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Science). I have more than 20 years of experience in the field of yoga. I started practicing yoga from the age of 3 and won many championship rewards in yoga. I am an International champion in yoga and a National Gold Medalist. As a doctor I have more than 2 years of experience. I have been awarded prizes like “YOGA CHAKRAVARTHINI”, “YOGA NAKSHATRA” & “YOGA BHOOSHAN”. I did basic courses in Pranic healing & Reiki which both are energy healing system, facilitating the flow of energy into whatever area needs recovery – to address all health problems. My passion is to inform all the people living around about the importance of naturopathy & yoga and to bring awareness about this natural way of healing.

Why did you choose Naturopathy as your profession?

Basically my father is a naturopathy doctor. Since childhood he made us familiar with natural means of living. Since then I have not been drinking unnatural drinks; I have not been eating non-veg, sugar & sweets, chocolate, ice creams etc. Throughout my life I followed only natural principles of living and a healthy lifestyle. Since childhood I have been practicing yoga too. When I decided to choose my profession my only choice was naturopathy and my passion was to become a prominent naturopathy doctor.

How do you introduce Naturopathy in brief?

Naturopathic medicine is a growing field in medicine that seeks to understand the cause of illness, using conventional science and traditional medicine. Naturopathy is a drugless medicine. We will treat all the diseases only through nature not through any pills or any other forms of drugs. The basic principle of naturopathy is very simple. Accumulation of morbid matters in the body is called disease. Expulsion of those morbid matters from the body is called cure. Our body is made up of 5 elements which we know as (air, fire, earth, water & space). Therefore, we can just treat the diseases with these 5 elements.

What is the history and origin of Naturopathy in India and in the world?

Indian naturopathy principles have been the way of living for Indian people since the ancient times but there is no clear history of naturopathy, although it is claimed that Naturopathy is based on philosophical principles vogue to ancient India. Yet, yoga is originated in India and developed to the entire world from India.

Naturopaths claim the ancient Greek "Father of Medicine", Hippocrates, as the first advocate of naturopathic medicine, before the term existed. Naturopathy has its roots in the 19th-century Natural Cure movement of Europe. Germany has the longest up-to-date tradition of Naturopathy. France with its "Medicine Douce" and Italy with its "Pranoterapisti" also have a long tradition in applying naturopathy as a treatment.

In Austria, Mr. Vincent Priessnitz who is known as the “FATHER OF NATUROPATHY”, popularized the naturopathy treatments to the entire world.

Did Naturopathy have a progressive and evolutionary movement from ancient and traditional to a modern system?

Treatments of Naturopathy are centuries old. The basic rules of both traditional and modern naturopathy are the same. Naturopathy aims to help the body heal through natural substances such as food, herbs, and water, in addition through natural physical and mechanical elements such as light, heat and cold, exercises etc. Traditional naturopaths didn't use machines, invasive tests or chemicals to help people. Today, it combines traditional treatments with modern science. Equipment-based physiotherapy, chromo-therapy, acupuncture and magneto-therapy are some examples for modern naturopathy.

Does Naturopathy differ from classic medicine?

Naturopathic medicine does not abandon the conventional medical model. Naturopathic medicine and conventional medicine are both valuable systems that excel at different aspects of patient care.

What makes naturopaths different is their approach to the patient. We look at the whole person experiencing the illness, across their entire lifetime, within the body, mind, and environment. And for treatment, naturopaths use therapies that build the body's ability to heal itself while also directly addressing symptoms. For most diseases, conventional medicine treats symptoms alone, usually with drugs or surgery at the cost of side effects. Naturopathic medicine, on the other hand, attempts to treat the root cause of the health issue so that the body can ultimately heal itself.

In Indian medicine, AYUSH includes the 5 majors comprising SIDDHA, YOGA & NATUROPATHY, UNANI, AYURVEDA & HOMEOPATHY. So Naturopathy comes under AYUSH.

Which diagnostic measures are used in naturopathy to diagnose the diseases and disorders?

Naturopathy utilizes tongue, pulse, facial, irido and chromo diagnosis to diagnose the diseases. Some people may say these all are pseudo diagnostic procedure but we are proving our diagnostic methods through lots of research papers.

What specializations and branches does Naturopathy have?

Yoga & naturopathy are the 2 broad branches we have. All the other treatments are the subdivision in naturopathy. We have different kinds and methods of therapy called

Hydrotherapy

Fasting & diet therapy

Yoga therapy

Chromo-therapy

Massage therapy

Magneto-therapy

Heliotherapy

Mud therapy

Physiotherapy

Acupuncture & acupressure

Electrotherapy

What are the basic principles of Naturopathy?

'Unity of disease, unity of cure'

Accumulation of morbid matter causes disease, excretion of morbid matter from the body results in cure.

We treat the body as a whole

Your body has the capacity to heal itself

What are the benefits and advantages of Naturopathy in comparison to other methods of treatment?

Naturopathy is a drugless therapy. In comparison to other methods of treatment we don’t have any side effects.

We treat the disease only through nature not through drugs or any surgical procedure.

It may take some time to heal completely but our system gives a permanent cure when compared to classical medicine.

In which cases or what situations is Naturopathy not effective?

Naturopathic medicine is the best approach to prevention, because it involves a wellness-oriented diet, lifestyle change and supplements that support the body. It is often also the best first step in dealing with chronic illnesses, such as arthritis or eczema, because these conditions improve when diet, lifestyle and nutrient deficiencies are addressed. Additionally, naturopathic medicine is a great choice for non-emergency acute illnesses, such as colds and flus, because its modalities effectively support the body’s immune system.

on the contrary, you cannot depend on naturopathy in certain emergency conditions like road traffic accident, severe burns or severe kinds of poisoning etc. Severe emergency conditions need immediate treatments in emergency wards and we cannot give much effective help in such cases.

What fields of medicine does Naturopathy have the most relationship?

Naturopathy is most related to Indian medicine. In addition, every division of naturopathy is in some way similar to Traditional Chines Medicine, Acupuncture, Physiotherapy, Massage and Physical education, and diet therapy.

What are the relationship and similarities of Naturopathy with Physiotherapy?

Academic course of Naturopathy includes the subjects of Physiotherapy for one year. Similar to yoga, physiotherapy is also helpful in many conditions and it is beneficial a lot.

Does Naturopathy have a vocational or scientific association in India? How about a world association or organization?

In India we have a National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN) and CCRYN – Central Council for Research in Yoga & Naturopathy where the government itself supports for all health & research improvements in Naturopathy.

There is also the WORLD NATUROPATHY FEDERATION where the organization works for the improvement of naturopathy.

Does Indian Health Ministry legalize Naturopathy as an allowable and legitimate treatment?

AYUSH is the legalized system of medicine. And Naturopathy is one among the AYUSH.

How is it possible to enter the field of Naturopathy and what courses and levels should be passed?

During higher secondary in school, you should choose the biology group. Naturopathy is a five and a half year course after graduating from high school. You can join directly into this courses to become a naturopathy doctor. Some universities accept students for Master Degree as well.

What is your recommendation for those students interested in majoring in Naturopathy?

If the students are interested in medicine and treatments in holistic means, Naturopathy is among the best choices. First, they should choose science subject for higher studies in high school. Naturopathy has certainly a very good and expanding scope of applications and acceptability among people for the future world.

And the last comment …

Everything in the world is related to nature.

People of the present day have been brought up in a modern society. From ancient to modern times, the life style might have been continuously changing but for all the emerging new diseases and in order to raise our own immunity, surrendering back to the nature is the only way.

NATURE CURES, NOT THE PHYSICIANS.

Dr. Arumugam, I really thank you for participating in this communication. I hope your remarks and recommendation would be helpful for people seeking to acquire their well-being and live healthy with appeal to the endowments of freehanded nature.

Dr. Payman Doosti is Managing Director of "Kermanshah Health" News Agency.

