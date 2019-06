Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s ambassador to London, Hamid Baeidinejad said on Sunday, demonstrators protesting outside the embassy blocked the entrance of the building.

On his official twitter account, Baeidinejad said, “A few demonstrators” continue to block the sole entrance of Iran’s Embassy in London, today and prevented the diplomats from entering the building.

“Saturdays and Sundays are working days in Iran and diplomatic staff arrange some parts of their work with their capital in these two days,” he explained.

