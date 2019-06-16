Top French lawmaker stresses on preserving JCPOA

Tehran (ISNA) - Chairwoman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the French National Assembly Marielle de Sarnez stressed on preserving Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“In the presence of French diaspora in Iran and the partners of the Franco-Iranian cooperation, Chairwoman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the French National Assembly, Marielle de Sarnez recalled the pillars of the relations between Iran and France: friendship, mutual respect and preserving JCPOA,” French Embassy in Tehran wrote on its official Twitter account.

Early in Saturday, Iranian deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Seyyed Abbas Araqchi and the senior French lawmaker have discussed a whole range of issues in Tehran.

In the meeting, Araqchi and Marielle de Sarnez exchanged views on different subjects, including the Iran nuclear deal as well as regional and international issues.

"The economic war launched by the United States against Iranian people is targeting the security and stability of the whole region and has caused tension in the region," said the Iranian official.

"The Iran nuclear deal is the only successful diplomacy experience to solve problems in the chaotic West Asia region. By withdrawing from the agreement, the US has jeopardized diplomacy and multilateralism and has subjected this experience to failure," he said.

The French parliamentarian, in turn, stressed that the JCPOA is regarded as progress and a diplomatic success. She said it is important to preserve the Iran nuclear deal and every effort should be made to maintain the agreement.

She also touched upon Iran’s key status in the region and emphasized the necessity of holding talks with Tehran on regional and international issues.

