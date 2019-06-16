Iran’s Khaji, EU’s Schmid meet in Tehran

Tehran (ISNA) - Secretary General of the European External Action Service, Helga Schmid has held talks with the senior assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs, Ali Asghar Khaji.

Referring to the Stockholm agreements between Yemeni groups, and taking into account the humanitarian situation in Yemen, the two sides highlighted the quick implementation of these agreements to advance the political process and resolve the country’s crisis by resorting to a political solution.

Another topic on the agenda was continued consultations and exchange of views between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the European Union to help solve the Yemeni people’s problem.

Prior to the meeting with Ali Asghar Khaji, Helga Schmid had held talks with Iranian deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Seyyed Abbas Araqchi.

